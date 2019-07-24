|
Bernice (Borovay) Siegel
Scottsdale - Bernice Siegel ("Bee") was born on February 20, 1921, the daughter of Aaron and Ida (Hoffman) Borovay. Bee died peacefully with her family by her side on July 22, 2019. She is survived by her sons Jay Siegel (Rose) and Mickey Siegel (Nona), grandchildren Sarah Gavigan (Paul) and Molly/Willy Siegel, and great-grandchildren Ethan and Jane Gavigan. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Siegel, and her brother Melvin Borovay.
Bee grew up on Chicago's West Side where she graduated from Manley High School. While her Russian-Jewish immigrant parents worked long hours together in their clothing store on State Street, she enjoyed playing piano, singing, and studying. After high school she attended business college, and then worked as a legal secretary during the depression years. She later met Leonard Siegel on the way to a dance, which led to 73 years of marriage. After Leonard joined the Army Air Corps in 1942, serving in the Pacific for the duration of the War, Bee worked in civilian jobs at home.
After the war, Bee and Leonard moved to the North Side. After sons Jay and Mickey were born, the family moved to Glencoe in 1956. Bee became active in Jewish organizations, enjoyed golf in the summertime, and continued playing piano, Mahjong, and bridge. After Leonard sold Chicago Produce Shippers in the early 1980s, the couple retired to Scottsdale where Bee could spend time with her grandchildren and enjoy golf year-round.
Bee loved to take care of her family and was determined to live on her own after losing her husband, Len. She expressed her caring by first asking after each family members' welfare, even when she wasn't feeling well herself. Her grandchildren and great-grand children were blessed to visit often and know her warmth and spirit. She enjoyed teaching them piano, watching them swim, gifting them endless treasures from her house, and spoiling them with ice cream and banana bread. Bee was the consummate Jewish mother and grandmother. We will always miss her nurturing energy.
A memorial service will be held at the Sinai Mortuary in Phoenix at 9:00am on Thursday, July 25. If desired, contributions may be made to Temple Chai or the Arizona Opera.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019