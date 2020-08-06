Bertha "Bertie" Flores Coates
Phoenix - Bertha "Bertie" Flores Coates, 82, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Bertha was born on May 11,1938 to Gilbert and Josefina (Savala) Flores. She will be remembered most for being a caring and loving wife, mother, nana, grandma, and a true and generous friend. She had a zest for life and was always willing and ready to help the people she loved and to serve the community.
Bertha proudly served as a Volunteer and Board Member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Luke-Greenway Unit #1, since 2003. She dedicated a significant portion of her life to working in the food service industry, preparing delicious meals for the Lunch Box Bar & Grill, Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, YWCA (Casa De Primavera Senior Living), and food samples for Club Demonstration Services (Costco).
Bertha is preceded in death by her husband Fred Coates of 40 years, her parents, Josefina Flores, Gilbert and Guadalupe Flores and sisters, Elizabeth and Teresa. She is survived by her children, Margaret Lopez, Natalie Benitez, Daniel Benitez, Terri Arenas, John Benitez, 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Bertha leaves behind 8 siblings, Nellie, Margie, Gilbert, Sandy, Monica, Mary, Tony, Jenny and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.
A private family Interment will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Her Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Bertha's name to the American Legion Auxiliary, Luke-Greenway Unit #1 at P.O. Box 36436, Phoenix, AZ, 85067.
God loved you mom and now you are home. We will be with you again someday.
Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com