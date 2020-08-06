1/1
Bertha Flores "Bertie" Coates
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha "Bertie" Flores Coates

Phoenix - Bertha "Bertie" Flores Coates, 82, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Bertha was born on May 11,1938 to Gilbert and Josefina (Savala) Flores. She will be remembered most for being a caring and loving wife, mother, nana, grandma, and a true and generous friend. She had a zest for life and was always willing and ready to help the people she loved and to serve the community.

Bertha proudly served as a Volunteer and Board Member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Luke-Greenway Unit #1, since 2003. She dedicated a significant portion of her life to working in the food service industry, preparing delicious meals for the Lunch Box Bar & Grill, Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, YWCA (Casa De Primavera Senior Living), and food samples for Club Demonstration Services (Costco).

Bertha is preceded in death by her husband Fred Coates of 40 years, her parents, Josefina Flores, Gilbert and Guadalupe Flores and sisters, Elizabeth and Teresa. She is survived by her children, Margaret Lopez, Natalie Benitez, Daniel Benitez, Terri Arenas, John Benitez, 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Bertha leaves behind 8 siblings, Nellie, Margie, Gilbert, Sandy, Monica, Mary, Tony, Jenny and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

A private family Interment will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Her Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Bertha's name to the American Legion Auxiliary, Luke-Greenway Unit #1 at P.O. Box 36436, Phoenix, AZ, 85067.

God loved you mom and now you are home. We will be with you again someday.

Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved