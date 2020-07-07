Bertha J. Padilla



Bertha J. Padilla, 92, was called home June 30,2020. She was born August 7, 1927 to Pedro and Josefa Jimenez.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, son, and 4 grand kids.



She leaves behind to cherish in her memory, her daughter Priscilla, sons Alex and Robert, 2 sisters, brother, 12 grand kids, 14 great grand kids, 9 great great grand kids, as well as many extended family and friends.



Bertha was not only the heart and soul of the family but a shining light in the lives of many others she met along her journey.



A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10th, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. - 11 A.M. with a service to follow at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Also a burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery. To best protect the health of those in attendance, please wear a face mask as per the CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. For those not able to attend the services will be live streamed.









