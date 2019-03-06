Bertha Sepulveda



Mesa - Bertha Sepulveda, 72, went to join her ancestors in Heaven on February 18, 2019. She will be missed as a mother, nana, sister, aunt, nurse, friend, and mentor. She will be remembered for her humanitarian endeavors, her compassion as a nurse, her generosity and caring as a friend, her wisdom as a mentor to nurses and nursing students, and her dedication and love for her family. She is survived by her daughter Danielle Vasquez (Phillip), her son Reno (Erin), 6 grandchildren (Azalea, Camryn, Cal, SJ, Daniela Bertha, Gabriela), brother Jack (Robbie), and sister Modesta. You will be missed and reign in our memories forever. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 8th at 10:00am, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3201 S. Evergreen, Tempe, AZ 85282. Committal Services will be held Saturday, March 9th at 10:00am at the Fairview Cemetery, 300 W. Sunset Dr., Superior, AZ 85173. Donations can be made to the National Association of Hispanic Nurses - Bertha Sepulveda Memorial Fund, a fund for scholarships for nursing students: www.nahn-phx.org. www.LakeshoreMort.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019