Bessie "Louise" Sabin
1931 - 2020
Bessie "Louise" Sabin

Mesa - Bessie "Louise" Sabin passed away on May 10, 2020 in Mesa, AZ at the age of 89. She was born March 11, 1931 in Taylor, AZ to Lorenzo Dow Rhoton II and Jennie Brinkerhoff. She married Richard "Dick" D. Sabin on November 23, 1951 in the Mesa Temple. They are the parents of 6 sons and 1 daughter.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, a grandson and her husband. She is survived by 2 siblings; Ted Rhoton and Joyce McCleve, her children; Dennis (Nada), Keith, Craig (Sandy), Dale (Nancy), John, Andy (Terri), Jennie (Mike Wood), 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held May 18th at Bunker's Garden Chapel. Louise will be laid to rest in the City of Mesa Cemetery. Please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com to view the complete obituary or to send condolences.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Service
Bunker's Garden Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
Thank You.
