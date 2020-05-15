Bessie "Louise" Sabin
Mesa - Bessie "Louise" Sabin passed away on May 10, 2020 in Mesa, AZ at the age of 89. She was born March 11, 1931 in Taylor, AZ to Lorenzo Dow Rhoton II and Jennie Brinkerhoff. She married Richard "Dick" D. Sabin on November 23, 1951 in the Mesa Temple. They are the parents of 6 sons and 1 daughter.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, a grandson and her husband. She is survived by 2 siblings; Ted Rhoton and Joyce McCleve, her children; Dennis (Nada), Keith, Craig (Sandy), Dale (Nancy), John, Andy (Terri), Jennie (Mike Wood), 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held May 18th at Bunker's Garden Chapel. Louise will be laid to rest in the City of Mesa Cemetery. Please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com to view the complete obituary or to send condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.