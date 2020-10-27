1/1
Beth Etta Brower-Dye-Wilson
Beth Etta Brower-Dye-Wilson

Beth Etta Brower-Dye-Wilson passed at home into the arms of our Lord God October 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 8, 1940 to Carl and Neva Jo Brooks in Norwalk California. Beth graduated from Excelsior High School in Norwalk California and went on to be a mother, homemaker, school administrator, and executive secretary.

Beth was preceded in death by her husbands Joe Brower, Norton Dye, and Verne Wilson. She is survived by her children Alison Segura, Timothy Brower, and Shelley Brower (Kathy); grandchildren Chad Cummings (Brittany) and Amber Brower; great-grandchild Raegan Cummings; her sister Phyliss Walston (Wayne); niece LeAnn Lienau; grand-niece Sydney; cousins Vicki Bates and Debbie Chilcote. She will be forever remembered by her step-children Tom, Tim, Ted and Taylor Wilson, Carl Dye, Karen Watkins, Myrthlene Young, and Winona Sheldon.

Beth was best known for her service to the Lord God. Beth was devoted to spreading the word of God to all who would listen. The many people Beth touched teaching the bible was her passion in life. If you knew Beth it is easy to rest knowing she received her place in Heaven next to her Lord God.

Services will be held October 28th, 2020, 10:00 AM at Menke Funeral Center 12420 N. 103rd Ave, Sun City Arizona. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the angels from Hospice of the Valley who helped her find peace and comfort in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org/donate).




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
