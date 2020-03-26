|
|
Beth Iverson
Phoenix - On March 20th, 2020 Beth Iverson,70, of Phoenix left this world to join one free of pain. She is survived by her loving family,husband Terry Iverson, and children Heather Oyan,Holly Oyan, and Chance Oyan-Iverson.
She was born and raised in Sioux Falls,SD and her family relocated to Phoenix in 1986 from Wyoming, a move she never regretted.
Beth was a long-term employee of Fry's Food Stores, a career she enjoyed.
She will be greatly missed by her many friends and relatives that helped her through her journey.
No services will be held except for a small group of family and friends at the family home. In lieu of flowers,please make a donation in her name to the Az Humane Society.
A special Thank you to Dr Sharon Ondreyco and her staff at Az Oncology for their amazing care.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020