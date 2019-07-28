Resources
Bethelene Marie Madsen


1939 - 2019
Bethelene Marie Madsen Obituary
Bethelene Marie Madsen

Phoenix - Bethelene Marie Madsen, daughter of Barney and Dorotha Lilienthal, passed away July 16, 2019 at the age of 80. Beth was born March 19, 1939 on a farm near Trenton, Nebraska where she was raised. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1960 with her husband Ray Victor Madsen, to whom she was married for 59 yrs. Beth loved fishing and traveling with her husband in their RV. She also enjoyed needlepoint, tatting, and crocheting, but her true passion was playing bridge. She is survived by her husband Ray, her siblings Polly, Genice and Larry, a son Michael, a daughter Victoria, and grandsons Aaron and Glen. She was preceded in death by her son Marc. In lieu of a memorial service, there is an online tribute at RegencyMortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
