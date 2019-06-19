|
Bette Jo Whitney
Peoria - Bette Jo Whitney, formerly Thomas and formerly Makinson, age 70, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of Joseph Harold Thomas and Dorothy Vivian Brown. She moved to Phoenix in the 3rd grade and was a proud alumnus of Sunnyslope High School (Go Vikings!). Bette devoted 50 years to a career in the orthodontics field, working most recently at West Valley Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. Described as lovely, playful, and a gentle soul, Bette was beloved by her family, friends and co-workers. She loved volunteer work, dogs, hiking and "toasted almonds". Bette Jo is survived by her daughter, Jessica Jo Makinson and her sister, Sharon Alexander. A Celebration of Bette's life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85020. Bring a photo or share a story. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019