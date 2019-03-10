Services
Legacy Funeral Home-Mesa
4403 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 508-6888
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bettie Lynn Bow Obituary
Bettie Lynn Bow

Mesa - Bettie Lynn Bow (nee Boggess), 75, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home in Mesa, Arizona.

An Arizona native, Bettie was born in Bisbee on September 19, 1943. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Arizona State University in 1970 and went on to receive her master's degree in education in 1984. She taught art at East High School and Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix for 25 years. She was a talented artist who inspired and encouraged her students in their passion for art.

She loved to paint and draw, especially during her travels which took her around the world. She loved animals, socializing and any kind of card or board game.

Bettie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Rudy, her son Chris (Young), her grandson Andrew and her brother David.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, at Legacy Funeral Home in Mesa, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
