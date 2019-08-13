|
Betty A. "Skip" Garrod
Scottsdale - Betty A. Garrod ("Skip" to all her friends and lovingly referred to as Gigi by her grandchildren) was born December 2, 1927 in Rockford Illinois. She spent the early years of her life in El Paso, Texas and graduated from the University of New Mexico. She returned to El Paso after receiving her degree, to teach 3rd grade at the same school she attended many years prior. After several years of teaching she pursued a career as a Hostess for Continental Airlines, stationed out of Denver, Colorado. It wasn't long after that she met her sweetheart, Tom Garrod from Laramie, Wyoming, and married a short time later in May 1952. They soon moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where they had two sons. Not long after that she moved with her family to Phoenix, Arizona where her husband pursued a career with GE. Skip was a "stay-at-home" mom, but if anyone knew her, there was little staying at home, keeping her two young boys entertained and involved with activities. After her husband's retirement in 1985 they both enjoyed traveling and RVing with family and friends. Skip's life was full of involvement, which kept her busy even late in life, chairing the Residence Council at Vi Grayhawk, where she lived her final years. Skip is predeceased by her husband of 60 years. She is survived by 2 sons: Kelly Garrod (Maria) and Todd Garrod (Maureen) and 5 grandchildren; Tanner Garrod, Holly Garrod, Spencer Emmons, Eden Garrod and Lorena Garrod. A celebration of her life will be held a Vi Grayhawk, 7501 E Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, Az 85255, on Saturday, August 17th at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Classic Residence Foundation at Vi Grayhawk, (address above), or Hospice of the Valley, http://hov.org (480-662-6500).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019