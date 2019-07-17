|
Betty A. Sereno
Scottsdale - Betty A. Sereno, age 88, passed away on July 13, 2019 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. She was born on February 3, 1931 in Westville, Illinois. Her parents were Joe and Minnie (Revello) Sereno. Betty attended both grade school and high school in Westville before enrolling and eventually graduating from DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana with a B.A. in Elementary Education. She then moved to Champaign, Illinois where she taught fifth grade. She always felt her teaching experience was the best job she ever held as she loved developing young people. While in Champaign, Betty was also very proud of the fact that she took flying lessons and received her private pilot's license and enjoyed to be flying solo or with friends when time permitted. Later, Betty had an opportunity to move to Chicago to become an administrative assistant and over the course of most of her adult life she was employed by a number of excellent organizations including Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill, Cuisine Magazine, and Monsanto Enviro Chemical Company. She ultimately retired from the American Library Association after many years of excellent service. Retirement allowed her to spend her final years being with friends and family while also traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and many foreign countries. Betty was a very accomplished ballroom dancer and also was blessed with a wonderful singing voice. In later years she also enjoyed doing improv sketches with actor's young and old. She loved engaging with people and had many good friends throughout her life. She was a kind person and enjoyed her life each and every day. For the past two years she had been living in Scottsdale at McDowell Village which allowed her to be near many members of her family. Betty is survived by 3 cousins. Carol Somers, Aurora, CO; Ronald (Anne) Lisick, Saratoga, CA; Sharon (John) Ady, Scottsdale, AZ. Her family wishes to thank the medical and support staffs at Hospice of the Valley, Honor Health Foundation, and Elite Quality Home Health Care for the wonderful care she received while living in Arizona. They have been absolutely wonderful, caring, and compassionate care givers. Memorials can be given to Hospice of the Valley or the Honor Health Foundation in her name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019