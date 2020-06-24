Betty Ann Koenig



Betty Ann (Van Atta) Koenig, born 11/20/29 passed away 6/22/2020 peacefully in her sleep with family at her side in her residence after a long illness at age 90. Betty was the daughter of Clarence and Wilma Van Atta. She grew up in Ohio where she raised a family. During her lifetime she earned a BA in nursing and went on to become a lead nurse. She is survived by her brother Ralph Van Atta, husband of 66 years Dr. James Willliam Koenig her 3 sons, James William Koenig, Peter Kevin Koeing, Michael Eric Koenig and daughter Mary Ann Koenig along with her 5 grandchildren Andrew Koeing, James Koenig, Amanda McGuire, David Koenig, and Colton Singleton. Additionally, she has 3 great-grandchildren Sadie McGuire, Clark McGuire and Autumn Koenig. Services will be held at 200PM Friday 06/26/20 at Lakeshore Mortuary 1815 S. Dobson Road Mesa, AZ 85202. (480)-838-5634.









