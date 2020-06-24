Betty Ann Koenig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Koenig

Betty Ann (Van Atta) Koenig, born 11/20/29 passed away 6/22/2020 peacefully in her sleep with family at her side in her residence after a long illness at age 90. Betty was the daughter of Clarence and Wilma Van Atta. She grew up in Ohio where she raised a family. During her lifetime she earned a BA in nursing and went on to become a lead nurse. She is survived by her brother Ralph Van Atta, husband of 66 years Dr. James Willliam Koenig her 3 sons, James William Koenig, Peter Kevin Koeing, Michael Eric Koenig and daughter Mary Ann Koenig along with her 5 grandchildren Andrew Koeing, James Koenig, Amanda McGuire, David Koenig, and Colton Singleton. Additionally, she has 3 great-grandchildren Sadie McGuire, Clark McGuire and Autumn Koenig. Services will be held at 200PM Friday 06/26/20 at Lakeshore Mortuary 1815 S. Dobson Road Mesa, AZ 85202. (480)-838-5634.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
02:00 PM
Lakeshore Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
4808385639
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved