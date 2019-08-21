Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 830-4105
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Harshman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Anne Harshman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Anne Harshman Obituary
Betty Anne Harshman

Mesa - Betty Anne Harshman ~ family matriarch, sister, mother, friend, grandmother, great grandmother ~ passed away peacefully at Reflections at Fellowship Square in Mesa, AZ on Tuesday, August 13 at the age of 82. Betty Anne was born on May 21, 1937 in Tiffin, OH to Roger and Barbara Harshman. Betty Anne leaves behind brother Rony (Norma) Harshman, children Leslie (Johnny) Johnson, Cydney (Jay) Vargo, Arturo (Ashley) Garcia, and Lydia (Danny) Crain. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Janice, Mark, Katie, Wil, Blake, Danielle, Aura, Bella, Artie, Trevor, Danielle and 8 great grandchildren. For celebration of life information, please go to www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
Download Now