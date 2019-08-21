|
|
Betty Anne Harshman
Mesa - Betty Anne Harshman ~ family matriarch, sister, mother, friend, grandmother, great grandmother ~ passed away peacefully at Reflections at Fellowship Square in Mesa, AZ on Tuesday, August 13 at the age of 82. Betty Anne was born on May 21, 1937 in Tiffin, OH to Roger and Barbara Harshman. Betty Anne leaves behind brother Rony (Norma) Harshman, children Leslie (Johnny) Johnson, Cydney (Jay) Vargo, Arturo (Ashley) Garcia, and Lydia (Danny) Crain. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Janice, Mark, Katie, Wil, Blake, Danielle, Aura, Bella, Artie, Trevor, Danielle and 8 great grandchildren. For celebration of life information, please go to www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019