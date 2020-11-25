Betty B. Hostert
Scottsdale - Hostert, Betty B., 89, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on November 22, 2020. Betty was at Sherman Home, a Hospice of the Valley facility, after a suffering a stroke the prior week. While there for several days, her entire family and many friends were able to visit and bring a smile to her face.
She was born February 23, 1931 in Warren, Ohio to Elizabeth and Stephen Bendik. She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. Betty was a homemaker, loving mom, and grandmother. Two of her greatest joys in life were seeing both of her grandchildren get married, and becoming a great-grandmother in April.
Betty was an avid gardener, growing and tending to all types of flowers. She loved butterflies, and was forever in her flower gardens, forever enjoying chocolate, and forever shopping. She was a golfer, bowler, enjoyed a game of cribbage with her family, and was the matriarch of the neighborhood bunco group which has been together more than 20 years.
She loved to travel, and her daughter and sons took her to the destinations on her bucket list over recent years: London and Paris; the Cherry Blossom Festival, the Alamo, San Antonio River Walk, the Rose Parade, Las Vegas, and a recent trip to Disneyland with her daughter and granddaughter.
She was a dedicated Diamondbacks fan. Her family took her to several Diamondback games. She loved to get a hot dog, sing the "National Anthem", "God Bless America", and "Take Me Out to The Ballgame", which she also had as a ringtone on her doorbell. Her favorite song was "Blue Spanish Eyes", the Elvis version. She faithfully flew her American flag daily, and honored our veterans by visiting the new Veteran's Memorial in Carefree on Veterans' Day.
Betty and her late husband, Bill, moved to Phoenix in 1986 to be near their two grandchildren. Betty is survived by her three beloved children: Kathi Haas (Richard) of Scottsdale, Arizona; Ron Hostert of Warren, Ohio; and Kirk Hostert of Cave Creek, Arizona. Other survivors include her grandson, Kevin Haas and wife Vera Dadok of Burlingame, California; granddaughter, Allison Churas (Haas) and her husband, Brian Churas, of San Diego; and their daughter, Madison Parker. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, who died in 2014; parents, Elizabeth and Stephen; and her brother, Stephen Bendik, of Phoenix, Arizona.
A private service was held at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, November 27. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, Hospice of the Valley, Salvation Army, St. Vincent DePaul, St. Mary's Food Bank, or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements were handled by Messinger Mortuaries in Scottsdale.