Peoria - Betty (Ann) Bingham, 76, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1943 in Eufaula, Alabama. Ann met her husband, Dan while they both were attending BYU in Provo, Utah and were married in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1963, celebrating 56 years of marriage. Ann is preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Boyd and Brett. Survivors include her husband Dan, sons Bryan and Brady and her daughter, Bethany Bingham. She Has 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her brother, Ron and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was a Speech and Drama major in college and graduated in the same graduating class as her husband. She was a creative writer. She wrote many plays and stories. She acted and sang in numerous plays in college and after. She wrote and directed many road shows in the various wards she resided in. She also was a very talented seamstress and made numerous costumes for plays and costumes for her grandchildren. She even made her daughter's prom dresses and wedding dress. She was very active in her church activities and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved serving others and had a strong testimony. She was a wonderful teacher in her women's auxillary meetings. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was very involved in their lives. She was a wonderful wife and supported her husband in his many activities. She was patient and kind to her children. She loved to travel and visit places all over the world. She is loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed. A funeral will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Glendale North Stake building located at 4901 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020