Betty' D'Amour
Scottsdale - Having led a blessed and joyful life, Betty Jane D'Amour passed into eternal life on Sunday, September 15, 2019 - three days after her 99th birthday. Waiting in heaven with wide open arms is her husband of 56 years, Albert D'Amour.
Betty was born in Duluth, Minnesota on Sept. 12, 1920. She was a wonderful mother, a loving wife and a close, warm and fun-loving friend to the many individuals she met in the numerous cities across the country where she and her husband moved.
Betty's mother and father were Jessie and Carl Brown. She is survived by: her loving children, Gene D'Amour (husband to the late Carolyn "Tay") and Teri Ellenbecker (husband Jack); grandchildren Lisa, Chris and Todd D'Amour (Beth), David (Sheli), Jim (Laura), and Jon (Jenny) Ellenbecker and Stephanie (George) Vandel; great grandchildren Landen and Jolie D'Amour, Tyson (Nikki), Austin (Grace), Nathan, Dan, Simon, Sarina, Ellenbecker, and Ayden, Nolan and Makaylah Vandel; as well as great great grandson Oliver Ellenbecker.
A celebration of her life and a Catholic Service of Christian burial will take place at Messingers Funeral Home, 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
We would like to extend our appreciation to the staff of Poydras Home where Betty resided the last four years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Poydras Home staff appreciation fund, 5354 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA, 70115.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019