|
|
Betty Dumond
Tempe - Betty Flo Rasmussen Van Leer Dumond passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born Aug. 9, 1924, in Lovington, N.M., the youngest of five children, to Beulah and George Rasmussen. In 1925, the family moved to Miami, Ariz., and then settled in Phoenix in 1932.
As a girl, Betty began a lifelong commitment to volunteerism, working on community service projects with the YWCA's Girl Reserve club and Masonic Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She continued serving in various student organizations at Arizona State College at Tempe (now ASU). While in college, Betty met Jack Van Leer. They married in 1945, the same year Betty earned her Bachelor of Arts in education. They built their life in Phoenix, raising four children. After Jack's sudden passing in 1959, Betty continued raising their children and working as a home economics teacher.
In 1963, Betty met fellow teacher George Dumond. They married in 1964 and made Tempe their home. Betty and George enjoyed traveling and being active members of University Presbyterian Church. Betty remained active in church activities after George's death in 1985; she especially enjoyed the Circle of Friends group, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Paz de Cristo, Family Promise and I-Help.
Betty will be missed dearly at family gatherings, where she would often share cherished stories of her life and heritage. She will be remembered for her keen sense of fashion, an insatiable appetite for books and crossword puzzles, and an affinity for sports.
Betty is survived by: her daughter, Jan (Hal) Van Leer Fogel; sons, Timothy (Jerrye) Van Leer, Brian (Terry) Van Leer and Mark Van Leer; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, three brothers and husbands.
A party in Betty's honor will be held at 4:30 pm April 6 at University Presbyterian Church, 139 E. Alameda Drive, Tempe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Church's Endowment Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019