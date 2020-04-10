|
Betty Elizabeth Choppie
Betty Elizabeth Choppie, born on July 17, 1925 in Beloit. WI to Donald and Clarabel Scott (stepfather Bertile Johnson). Betty passed on April 8, 2020. She resided in Mesa, AZ, and formerly of Rockord, IL, Betty is predeceased by her first husband of 38 years, Carl, her second husband,James Mohr, and her grandson, Paul, granddaughter, Elizabeth, and great grandson, Paul. Betty is survived by her three daughters, Carlynn Stevenson (husband Neil), Toni Arvello, and Cindy Choppie, 4 grandchildren, Teresa, David, Lisa, and Patrick, and 7 great grandchildren, Carl, David, Sean, Kaitlynn, Vicki, Annie, and Damion. She attended ASU, was an accounting manager at Empire, and volunteered in nursing homes and gave priestless masses.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020