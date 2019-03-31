|
|
Betty Goldstein
Phoenix - On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Betty Goldstein was united for eternity with her husband, of 68 years, and love of her life, Robert.
Betty met Robert through mutual friends, and it was a love match from the start. Wonderful vacations on the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Honeymooning in 1948, they drove in Robert's Chevy convertible across the southern border into Mexico, where they began a lifelong love affair with our neighbors to the south. They lived on Boulevard East, Weehawken, New Jersey, with a spectacular view across the Hudson River to the NY skyline. Their son, Paul arrived soon. Five years later they moved to New Milford, New Jersey, where their daughter Carol was born. Betty loved above all, family and friends, and those with a good heart. She gave everything of herself to make everyone around her happy. Especially cooking spectacular spreads for those lucky enough to attend her fabulous parties.
Betty was a co-President of the Sisterhood at Temple Emeth, Teaneck, NJ and helped create a wonderful Jewish Museum.
Betty and Robert later moved from Jersey to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where they relived the wonderful years of their twenties. In 2004, having had enough of nor'easters, snow, and ice, they moved to the Valley of the Sun, where they enjoyed their final years together.
Beautiful, loving, funny, gracious, charming, Betty was magnetic, and the best friend or parent one could ever dream of.
Services at 11am Sunday (her 93rd birthday) at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary, Chandler Heights Blvd., Chandler. Donations in her name may be sent to Infinity Hospice Care, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019