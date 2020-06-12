Betty Harker



Phoenix - Betty passed away Wednesday night, May 27th at the Sagewood Acacia nursing facility.



Betty Anne Harker was born to parents Mac and Bea McKee on April 20, 1930 in Wichita, Kansas. Growing up she lived in Terre Haute, Indiana and Peoria, III. In 1944 she moved to Berkeley, California where she graduated from High School.



In Berkeley she met Wesley Harker. On his graduation from UC Berkeley in January 1950 they married. While he attendant graduate school they lived in a cold water one room flat, sharing the bathroom with two other couples. They began their career in Livermore, California where they had their first child, Sandra. Next was a home in Fullerton, California where their second child, Victoria was born. On to San Jose, California where their third and last child, Charles was born.



Wesley's career then took them to Manlius, New York, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and the Mantua Hills, Virginia. Finally, in 1967, they settled in Paradise Valley, Arizona.



Betty was a strong partner throughout their marriage, always doing more than her share. Those who were near her loved her dearly. Her departure leaves a large empty void.









