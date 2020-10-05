Betty Hicks & Lawrence Andrew (Larry) Wolf
Among Wolf family and friends, we can't think of Betty without thinking of Larry and vice versa. Hence this joint obituary is very fitting of their lives. Betty passed away on October 1, 2020 at age 97 and Larry passed away a year earlier 1 week short of age 96. Betty was the youngest child in a very large family. She was born and raised in Kenosha, WI and was an honors graduate of Kenosha High. At age 18, she and her sister June moved to Arizona at what was the beginning of World War II. Larry was the 2nd youngest child in a very large family. He was born and raised in Phoenix and a graduate of St. Mary's High where he played varsity sports, excelling in football and baseball. He followed his older brothers into baseball and played locally for the Phoenix Thunderbirds, owned and managed by his oldest brother, Otto. At age 17, Larry was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds and played on its farm team in Cordele, GA. He continued his education in the early War years and graduated in 1944 from the Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, and served as an officer on merchant ships during WWII. At the end of the War he met the love of his life, Betty. Betty loved to tell the story that Larry was a cocky bachelor and wanted to remain that way. He told her early on in their dating that "there will be no kitchen curtains in my future." Well his bachelor days ended soon thereafter on September 27, 1946 when they were married in Phoenix, and remained married for 72 years. During their early years of marriage they worked in Phoenix in sales and banking during the winters and during the summers they lived in the Southeast US while Larry continued with his minor league outfield baseball career making it to the Triple A team. After their 1st child, Janet, was born in 1948, Larry decided the life of a minor league ball player didn't suit his family well and he gave up his professional baseball career for good. Soon thereafter, he became employed with Mountain Bell as a sales executive until his retirement in 1985. Betty and Larry added 3 more children to their family, Larry Jr., Tom, and Joanne. During the years of raising their family, Betty was employed at Mountain Bell and at Camelback High as the secretary to the girls' dean. She loved the work at Camelback and it allowed her to keep track of her kids in attendance. Larry remained active in baseball as a coach for his sons' teams in the Madison and Camelback Little League districts, Senior League, American Legion, and Non-Pro programs. His Camelback Senior League All Star team won a State title and a four-State regional title. One of his American Legion Teams was State Runner-up. Larry and Betty were simply the best parents. They constantly showed their love and care for their children and extended family. They were terrific providers, teachers, encouragers, builders, and helpers during their kids' childhood and adult lives. They helped Larry Jr. build his home and helped Janet, Tom and Joanne with various home remodeling projects. They kept their adult family together by sponsoring wonderful reunions in San Diego, Hawaii, Lake Anna, and Yellowstone. As their older siblings aged, Larry and Betty were always pitching in to help them. Larry had a heart for St. Mary's High. He and other graduates were very involved in raising money and building the new gym when the High School moved to its present location. They are preceded in death by their daughter, Janet Biehl and son-in-law, Dana Biehl. They are survived by sons Larry Jr.(Betty) and Tom (Tammy), daughter Joanne Kintz (Lance) and grandchildren, Casey (Jennifer), Amy Biehl (Demitri Karousos), Holly Biehl (Justin Ferguson), Taylor, Megan Kintz, Tabitha Johnston (David), John Kintz, Amanda, Natalie Weaver (Logan), Jacob Kintz, and great grandchildren, Emily Norton, Connor, Jackson, Ava Karousos, Cameron, Bastian Karousos, Lochlan Ferguson, Aaron and Lincoln Johnston, Logan and Annebelle Estrada. Donations in their honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association
and St. Mary's High School.