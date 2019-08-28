|
|
Betty J Rael
- - Betty J Rael (formerly McFarland and maiden name Smith) passed away on August 20th, 2019 with family by her side while holding pictures of her beloved grandchildren and listening to "You Are My Sunshine." Born February 24th, 1933 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, she graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1951.
Betty settled here in 1955 and loved Phoenix. She was proudly employed by the State of Arizona, Department of Health Services as a buyer for 36 years.
Known for her love of sports, the family knew not to interrupt any games. This proved challenging as she loved ALL sports. She was a devout Pirates and Steelers fan, eventually adopting the Diamondbacks and Cardinals as her home teams.
Betty was known to have a sweet tooth intact to the very end, sneaking candy whenever possible. The grandchildren will never forget the iconic red apple tin atop the fridge filled with cookies. Rumor has it, a box of emergency chocolate could be found under the couch.
With over 1500 plasma donations, Betty's unique blood was instrumental in the development of the Rhogam shot as well as helping to protect babies during pregnancy. A great sense of pride came from donating plasma to help others.
Betty could often be found wearing her signature leopard muumuu or anything pastel, her favorite color being turquoise. Her affinity for Lutece perfume was profound, which was a standing joke for the family members who were driving her anywhere.
Betty assumed everyone was hungry, trying to whip something up or stuff money in your pockets for lunch. She was so very passionate about her recipes, leaving a treasured keepsake with all of her extra notes written in the margins. We will all miss her "Green Stuff" dearly.
The light of Betty's life came from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "You Are My Sunshine" was her favorite song which she frequently performed when the kids were around. She was overwhelmingly proud, and her love will carry on in their hearts forever.
Betty will return to rest eternally in Pennsylvania with her parents and brothers at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo. She is survived by her son Dan McFarland (Cheri), daughter Liz Bechen (Denis), grandchildren Kristen, Robert, Kendall, DJ, and Barry, and great grandchildren Reagan, Roxanne, Rustin, Kaeden, Rowan, Brinley and Grady.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Brozy Smith and Bruno Smith, as well as her brothers Edward and Eugene Smith. She will excitedly be joining friends, family, and animals that have departed before her. We love you so much and will never forget your love and generosity you so freely gave to everyone.
We would love for everyone to join in the celebration of her life with Mass on September 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ. There will a reception on site immediately following the service.
Due to Betty's love for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
To honor Betty, we request you sprinkle some turquoise or coral to your attire or add a touch of leopard print.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019