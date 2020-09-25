Betty Jane Hull Kent
Sun Lakes - Betty Jane Hull Kent, age 92, of Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born to Harvey and Lela Hull (née Butz) in 1928 on the family farm in Noble County, IN. She graduated from Cromwell High School, received her B.S. Degree in Education from Ball State University and her M.S in Counseling from Indiana University. Her career spanned 34 years as a Home Economics teacher at Lincoln Junior High and as a high school Guidance Counselor at Plymouth High School, both in Plymouth, IN, then McClintock High School and Corona Del Sol High School, both in Tempe, AZ.
Betty married the late Forrest L. Kent in 1950 and they lived in Plymouth, IN until 1969 when they relocated to Tempe, AZ. Upon retirement, they moved to Sun Lakes, AZ. Betty is survived by her three children: Jeff Kent (Misty), Lori McKenna, and Vicki Kent; 6 grandchildren: Stacey (Peter) Shields, Sean McKenna, Eric Kent, Ashley Kent, Natalie Tucker and Liza (Andrew) Pathuis; and 3 great-grandchildren: Connor and Miles Shields and Maisy Pathuis. She is predeceased by her loving husband Forrest L. Kent, sister Doris Groh, and brothers Victor, Kenneth, Howard and Dean.
Betty touched those that knew her with her gentle spirit, kind heart, and positivity. She was the epitome of grace and goodness. Her life path was one of learning and growing as a person. Adored by her students and respected by her colleagues, she combined a rewarding and successful career with raising her three children. Along with her meticulous homemaking, she found time for sewing projects and passed down that skill to her daughters. Her love of music was fostered by her favorite Aunt Ruby and she became an accomplished pianist. She had many close friendships and stayed close with her siblings over the years. She was a natural beauty - her style was clean and classic and her lipstick was always in place. When her children left home, she loved doting on her beloved Schnauzers - Sassy, April and Shooter, traveling overseas, and spending summers in California and Utah.
Betty was a doer and a giver. Upon retirement she learned to paint and loved sharing her beautiful scenic and floral watercolors. She learned Reiki, becoming a Reiki master, and shared her gift of healing with family and friends. As a cherished member of her Mastermind group, she spread peace and love to those in need. When the grandchildren came along, there were new traditions -enlisting their help wrapping homemade caramels, baking bran muffins, hosting Christmas with her special touches, happy birthday wishes with piano accompaniment, and many more.
Most of all, Betty cherished her family. Her husband Forry said meeting her was the luckiest day of his life. Her calm nature and light heartedness balanced his feistiness and their love was deep and lasting. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. She was to them a supermom/grandma, a grounding presence who instilled strong morals by her example and who constantly gave her support, her soft touch, endless energy and love. She leaves them with many wonderful memories and will be missed dearly by them, her many friends and extended family.
Per Betty's request, the family will hold a private celebration to honor her and her legacy. For those wishing to make a donation in Betty's name, please do so to the Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org
or the Arizona Animal Welfare League at www.aawl.org
.