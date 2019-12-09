|
|
Betty Jane Zick
Scottsdale - Betty Jane Zick, 97, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. A resident of Westminster Village for the past several years, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leonard P. Zick. Betty was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 21, 1922 and married Leonard in 1944. They lived in Chicago where they raised their three children until they moved to Hinsdale, Illinois in 1965. Betty and Leonard retired to Scottsdale in 1980 and lived at McCormick Ranch until moving into Westminster Village in 2009.
Betty played bridge, raised money for local charities, and traveled extensively throughout her lifetime. She was a former member of both the McCormick Ranch and Starfire Golf Clubs, a 60-year member of PEO, a women's philanthropic organization, and a charter member of Mountainview Presbyterian Church.
Betty is survived by her three children: Paul (Terry) of Wilmington NC, Greg (Marilyn) of Kirkland WA, and Nancy Geldermann (Jerry Mount) of Holland MI; grandchildren: Aubury Smith, Brendan Smith, Ken Zick, Claire Cocco (Sean), Damon Zick (Sarah), Chris Geldermann, Elizabeth Hockerman (Chad), and Kathryn Geldermann; and great-grandchildren: Morgan McPherson, Orion Malone-Zick, Bodhi Zick, Bianca Cocco, Leo Cocco, Enzo Cocco, Lincoln Zick, Lewis Zick, Caleb Hockerman, and Everett Hockerman.
A private family memorial service will be held at Mountainview Presbyterian Church in January. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019