Betty Jean Spicer Obituary
Betty Jean Spicer

Chandler - Betty Jean Spicer, 84 of Chandler, passed away on February 25, 2020.

Betty was born on March 1, 1935 in Knoxville, TN to the late Camille Taylor McClellan and Walter Kennedy. She taught various grade levels within the Roosevelt School District in Phoenix until retirement in 1996. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Betty leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Renee' McCain and Michelle Toto (Wallace); and grandchildren, Sherreis Moreland, DaShawn McCain, and Francesca Toto; and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00pm - 3:00 pm at Universal South Mountain Mortuary, 7007 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. Internment will be private. Services entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
