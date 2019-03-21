Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Tarkington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Tarkington


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jean Tarkington Obituary
Betty Jean Tarkington

Phoenix - Betty Jean Tarkington passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the first of five children, born June 6, 1926 in Canton, Ohio to Arthur and Signer Formet. She is survived by her sons David and Steve Shroyer, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now