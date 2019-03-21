|
Betty Jean Tarkington
Phoenix - Betty Jean Tarkington passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the first of five children, born June 6, 1926 in Canton, Ohio to Arthur and Signer Formet. She is survived by her sons David and Steve Shroyer, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 21, 2019