Betty Jo (Baker) Barney



Green Valley - Betty Jo (Baker) Barney, age 91, passed away May 5, 2020 after a month long battle with the COVID-19 virus. She was an Arizona native, born February 22, 1929, graduated Glendale High School in 1946, Phoenix College in 1948, and Washington State University in 1950, with a major in Home Economics. She was married to Ron Nelsen and lived in Kent, Washington, but divorced and returned to Arizona to begin a career with the Cooperative Extension Service of the University of Arizona. She was very active in the support of 4-H Clubs, nutrition education, and Home Economist Organizations. On Valentine's Day of 1958 she married Richard R. "Dick" Barney, and they were married for over 50 years until he passed away in 2009. She is survived by her children Charles Barney of Pryor, Oklahoma; Myra Harrison of Hobbs, New Mexico; Sue Fox of Sahuarita, Arizona; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Myra & N. Clifford Baker, Glendale, Arizona; and her beloved brothers N. Clifford Baker, Jr., Gerald Marvin Baker, and Charles Twitty Baker. A Memorial Service announcement is pending.









