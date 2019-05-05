|
|
Betty Jo Harvey
Phoenix - Betty Jo Harvey, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Betty Jo was a native Phoenician born September 27, 1929 to Beatrice (Moore) and Edward Huskison at St. Joseph Hospital. She grew up in a much more rural Phoenix attending Kenilworth Elementary School as well as North Phoenix High School and graduating from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Betty Jo enjoyed the many friends she grew up with, lasting to the present. Her childhood summers were spent to escape the Phoenix heat, camping at Pine Flats in Oak Creek Canyon with family. Her love of Arizona was shared over the years with her children and grandchildren. She married her childhood friend Milton Harvey and they spent 66 years together until his death in December 2018. Betty Jo and Milton built a brick home of their own design and raised their family there. She had three children, Susan, Jo Ellen and Patrick who also attended Kenilworth and all graduating from NAU as well. Betty Jo was active in her children's education in the PTA and even teaching phonics in the summer to neighborhood kids because they weren't teaching it in school. Betty Jo learned how to sew from her mother, became an accomplished seamstress and taught her own daughters to sew. Betty Jo and Milton's home was the setting for all of the family's holiday meals and gatherings. Everybody loved her cooking. She was a meticulous organizer of events, a good listener, a very reliable and trusted friend who was easy to talk to and honest. She belonged to Sigma Beta Sorority, a service organization and remained close to her fellow sisters. Betty Jo was a devoted grandmother to eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a loving caregiver to her grandchildren, always had time to listen, encourage and made a home that they would always be welcome in. Betty Jo and Milton loved traveling to visit Jo Ellen and family in Connecticut and Patrick and family in California. Their traveling also took them to Italy, Spain, England, Germany, Russia, France and Morocco. Betty Jo and Milton were devoted members of Central United Methodist Church where they both volunteered their services for many years. Betty Jo was treasurer of Ester Circle of the United Methodist Women, donated her time and talents to the circle's mission. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Milton, her parents and her sisters, Mary Ellen Van Deren and Arlene Nard and her grandson, Geoffrey Belter. She is survived by her sister Virginia Porter of Tempe, AZ her children Susan Penney of Phoenix, Jo Ellen Belter (Willis) of Lakeville, CT, Patrick Harvey (Sylvia) of Livermore, CA, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. An interment will be held at the columbarium at Central United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 am. Donations may be made to the Lura Turner Home 8640 N. 19th Avenue #14 Phoenix, AZ 85021, the UMW of Central United Methodist Church 1875 N. Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004 or . Funeral arrangements handled by Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary, Glendale AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019