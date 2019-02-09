Betty Jo Mashaw



Superior - Betty Jo Mashaw went on an endless date with her late husband Bob on December 28, 2018. Betty was born in February, 1936, in Florence AZ and raised in the mining town of Superior. She was the oldest of 26 grandchildren and was always surrounded by the love of the large Mahoney clan. Just like her Mom, she was widowed in her 30's and left to raise young kids. She always thanked God for her large family support system.



As a young child she learned to play the piano. As a devote Catholic she utilized this skill by playing the organ for services over 30 years and enjoyed giving piano lessons. She also used it to take out her aggressions or to try to get her kids out of bed by playing loudly and flinging each sheet of music until there was none.



Betty was a dedicated elementary school teacher earning her bachelor's from Arizona State College of Tempe (ASU) and her master's from NAU.



Betty was a loving wife, mom, daughter and friend. She was always there to comfort and assist everyone in need. It could be taking them to the valley for doctor's appointments or even to Globe hospital when they were having a heart attack. She never said no.



Betty loved to cook and was an excellent baker and was always there to provide goodies for all the cake walks. She was always up for adventure, fun and mischief. You could always get to her to laugh…boy did she have a belly laugh.



Things to learn from Betty: remember life can change in a minute… just don't think about someone, pick up the phone and tell them you are thinking of them. You can find joy in anything and everything. Next time you are in a restaurant pick someone out and buy them meal. That will warm their heart and yours. And lastly, from Bob…never go to bed angry.



Survivors include her daughters Mary and Kathy Mashaw of Tempe; sons Matt (Susan) and Greg (fiancée Michelle) of Superior; three grandchildren, Megan Mashaw (fiancé Spencer), Andrew (Karen) and Josh (Suzie) Squires; two great grandchildren, Alaina and Lucia; sister, Kathleen Castleberry and many other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Mahoney; her infant son, John and brother John Mahoney. We wish to thank all for the help and assistance towards her end of life including Camram.



Memorial to be held at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 S. Rural Rd. Tempe, Friday, February 15, 2019 6 to 8 pm. On Saturday February 16, 2019 a rosary will be held at 9:30am followed by a mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 490 Main St. in Superior. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in Memory of Betty to: Holy Cross Hospice Foundation, 6124 East Brown Rd Ste 101 Mesa, AZ 85205 or to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center at www.southwestwildlife.org/donate or 8711 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd, PMB 115 Scottsdale AZ 85255. Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019