Betty Jones Peterson
On Wednesday, 27 May 2020, Betty Jones Peterson was called home to Jesus. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and one brother: her father- and mother-in-law and both of her brothers-in-law. She is survived by her husband, two daughters and their husbands, two sisters, one brother, and two sisters-in-law.
Betty was born on 19 April 1944 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Betty attended LSU for a couple of years, then moved to Illinois where she met the love of her life.
On 20 December 1968, Betty married Austin "Pete" Arvid Peterson at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. Intensely patriotic, Betty decided the best way she could serve her country was to support her husband and raise their family so, in 1969, when Pete deployed to Germany, Betty left the country she knew and loved and went with Pete to Germany.
Pete was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany where, in July 1970, they had their first daughter - Cynthia "Cynde" Lynn. While Pete worked, Betty cared for their daughter, learned the German language and culture, and enjoyed racing along the autobahn. In April 1974, Pete and Betty had their second daughter, Deborah "Deb" Susan. In 1975, Pete was transferred to Minot Air Force Base and they packed the family up and moved to Minot, North Dakota.
In July of 1978, Pete was reassigned to Sondrestrom Air Base in Greenland. Pete had one more year to serve before retiring from the Air Force. Because Sondrestrom is a very remote base north of the Arctic Circle, the Petersons packed up the family car and made the long drive from Minot, North Dakota to Litchfield Park, Arizona, where they joined long-time friends. Betty and the girls stayed in Arizona in a little apartment in Litchfield Park. When Pete returned, he was surprised to find that Betty had found, furnished and made a home of a rental property for their family in Phoenix.
In 1979, Pete retired from the Air Force after 21 years. Three months later he began his 26-year employment with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). In 1980, the family moved into the house near Glendale, Arizona that Pete still lives in. And thus began Betty's biggest challenge yet . . . keeping two young girls and all of their friends, a German Shephard, two hamsters and a bird quiet and happy while Pete slept, got two degrees at the local college and worked alternating shifts - and she did it with grace and ease. There were band and choir concerts at two different schools, home and away ball games, sleepovers and parties, shopping trips to the malls, social trips to the malls, etc., all of which were 15 to 30 miles away due to the remote location of their home. Betty never missed a function for either of their girls and, more often than not, played chauffer to various friends, as well. Cynde and Debbie fondly recall that Betty was "Mom" to every friend they brought home. While they did not have a pool or fancy toys, everyone wanted to play at their house because "Mom" made it fun.
While Betty's body began breaking down, her love, mind and spirit never did. To her last breath, Betty's love for everyone she met was evident in everything she said or did. Betty's proudest moments were never about her - they were her husband's retirement from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant, the girls' many scholastic awards, her husband's retirement from MCSO as a Captain, Deb's graduation from Colorado State University as a veterinarian - While Betty never would, Pete, Cynde and Debbie credit Betty's love and support for making those events (and all of the others) possible.
Betty would tell you that her most joyous moments were the day she married Pete, the birth of Cynde, the birth of Deb, the day she gained her first "son" - when Cynde married Nenad "Rob" Markovic and the day she gained her second "son" - when Deb married Robert "Bob" Johnson . . . neither of whom she could have loved any more had they been her own. Betty's love knew no bounds and extended to her many fur "grandchildren".
Just as Betty lived her life supporting those she loved quietly, behind the scenes and without fanfare, so was her passing. Betty passed quietly and peacefully with her husband present. The family will be celebrating her life privately, as was Betty's wish. And, as per her wish, the family requests no gifts or flowers.
Per Betty's wishes, her eyes and tissues were donated through DonorNet of Arizona. The family would like to thank this organization for their compassion and professionalism through what is a necessary but somewhat invasive in-processing protocol. The family would also like to thank Menke Funeral and Cremation Services for their compassion and discretion during this emotional time - especially Mr. Duane Pascoff!
