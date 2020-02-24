|
Betty L. Bishop
Scottsdale - Betty L. Bishop, 89, entered into the arms of God on February 21, 2020. She was born in Springfield, MO on August 21, 1930. She was a homemaker and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed a 27 year career as a medical secretary. Her passions included collecting antiques and traveling. She traveled extensively being a wife of a USAF officer including being stationed in Japan and Puerto Rico. Also, she liked visiting lighthouses on both US shores. In addition, she loved learning and attended several universities during summer sessions. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing golf. Finally, she cherished her volunteerism at Helping Hands in Westbrook Village. Betty is survived by son, Maxwell Bishop, daughter and son-in-law, Trish and Mark Rogers, one granddaughter , Stephanie Conner, and two great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 9:00am-10:30am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020