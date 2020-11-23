Betty Landon



Betty A. Landon passed away on November 20, 2020 quietly at home. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 1, 1936 to the late Clyde and Henrietta Taylor. Betty married Gary Landon on October 5, 1958. They shared 35 years of marriage prior to his passing on November 18, 1993. Betty was a teacher extraordinaire. She had two sons Jeff & Todd. Betty is survived by Jeff & three grandchildren Chandler, Trenton & Savannah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be private.









