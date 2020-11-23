1/1
Betty Landon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Landon

Betty A. Landon passed away on November 20, 2020 quietly at home. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 1, 1936 to the late Clyde and Henrietta Taylor. Betty married Gary Landon on October 5, 1958. They shared 35 years of marriage prior to his passing on November 18, 1993. Betty was a teacher extraordinaire. She had two sons Jeff & Todd. Betty is survived by Jeff & three grandchildren Chandler, Trenton & Savannah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Resthaven Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved