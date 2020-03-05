Services
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
(480) 838-5639
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Long


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Long Obituary
Betty Long

Phoenix - Betty Virginia (Woodall) Long, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother made her journey to heaven on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix Arizona at the age of 86.

A native Arizonan, Betty was born on January 30, 1934 in Douglas, Arizona to Basil and Josephine Woodall, the eldest of 3 children. She took the greatest joy in her family and was surrounded by family and friends in her final weeks - a testament to how much she was loved by all. She is dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts!

Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Burl Long, her sons Barry (Joanie) Long and Brian (Rita) Long; daughter Becky (Bret) Godfrey; and sister Janie (Ed) Pierson. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Jeremy, Jared, Jason, Taylor (Patrick), Stephen and Madelyn and 3 great-grandchildren: Madison, Parker and Basil as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Woodall of Douglas, Arizona.

A memorial service will take place at Lakeshore Mortuary at 1815 S. Dobson Rd., Mesa, AZ on Monday, March 9, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will commence at 10:00am with service at 11:00am. A 'Celebration of Life' reception will follow at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. Condolences and flowers may be sent to Lakeshore Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Hospice of the Valley. Please see full obituary, share memories or leave condolences at lakeshoremort.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Mortuary
Download Now