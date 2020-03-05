|
|
Betty Long
Phoenix - Betty Virginia (Woodall) Long, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother made her journey to heaven on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix Arizona at the age of 86.
A native Arizonan, Betty was born on January 30, 1934 in Douglas, Arizona to Basil and Josephine Woodall, the eldest of 3 children. She took the greatest joy in her family and was surrounded by family and friends in her final weeks - a testament to how much she was loved by all. She is dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts!
Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Burl Long, her sons Barry (Joanie) Long and Brian (Rita) Long; daughter Becky (Bret) Godfrey; and sister Janie (Ed) Pierson. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Jeremy, Jared, Jason, Taylor (Patrick), Stephen and Madelyn and 3 great-grandchildren: Madison, Parker and Basil as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Woodall of Douglas, Arizona.
A memorial service will take place at Lakeshore Mortuary at 1815 S. Dobson Rd., Mesa, AZ on Monday, March 9, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will commence at 10:00am with service at 11:00am. A 'Celebration of Life' reception will follow at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. Condolences and flowers may be sent to Lakeshore Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Hospice of the Valley. Please see full obituary, share memories or leave condolences at lakeshoremort.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020