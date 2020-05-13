Betty Lorraine Graves



Tucson - Betty was born in Coldwater, MI to Lawrence and Carrie Johnson on March 14, 1933. She lived with her parents and older brother Larry on a 300 acre family farm, until they moved to Minneapolis when she was 14. Betty graduated from Swedish Hospital Nursing School with a RN degree. Always adventurous, she moved west to Phoenix because of her love of horses. There she worked in a hospital and as a school nurse. She met and married Bill E Graves who had a home and horses - her dream come true. Together they built and managed Melody Hills Mobile Home Park. After many years they moved the family to Camp Verde, where horses again were a big part of her life.



After a stroke in 2013, she moved to the Life Care Center of Tucson where she enjoyed many years of friendships with the residents and caring staff. She passed away April 23, 2020 after another stroke.



Her interests included cooking, sewing and scrapbooking. She loved playing the guitar and singing and teaching children Bible stories. She was an active member of her Baptist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the local food mission and nursing homes.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband Bill and her daughter Bonnie. She is survived by her sons Bill (Lisa) and Rob, and four grandchildren Thomas, Brianna, Ryan and Sara.



"I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die."-John 11:25









