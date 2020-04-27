|
Betty L.V. Guethle
Scottsdale - Guethle, Betty L.V. (Bartlett),85, joined the love of her life, Raymond, in heaven on April 24, 2020. Betty was born to George and Kay Bartlett in Eureka, Kansas on March 15, 1935. When Betty was two, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where Betty grew up in the Sunnyslope area and attended Glendale High School. She married Raymond the week after high school graduation and they lived, loved and laughed through 63 years of life before he passed away in 2015. Together they lovingly raised 6 children in Phoenix and Prescott. Betty was a well loved records secretary for the Mercury Mine Elementary community in the Paradise Valley School District.
Betty was dearly devoted to her family and faith. She shared her love of writing with each family member as she wrote a beautiful ode dedicated just for them. Her other loves were her Brookdale North Scottsdale family, her beloved dog Cody, her state of AZ especially the blooming cacti and the White Mountains, and sharing kisses and hugs from her many family members & friends. She is survived by her 6 children, Rae-Ann Harris (Mike), Diana Sifford (Scott), Darlene Evans (John), Linda Hoffman (Rock), Daniel Guethle (Connie), and Janice Phillips Moore (Terrie) along with 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, her two sisters Connie Podolski (Joe) and Sandra Mathis (John) and her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Joan Guethle. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, her parents, George and Kay Bartlett, and her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Keith Schlagel. Private services will be held with interment to follow at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sage Hospice or St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020