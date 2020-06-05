Betty M. ThompsonBullhead City - Betty M. Thompson, 82, of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away June 1, 2020 in Bullhead City. Betty was born in Purcell, Oklahoma to Mr. Alvin and Ina (Presnall) Thompson and she met her loving husband there.They moved to Arizona and raised their two children, Mitzi and Michael. Betty was very active with her children and was a second mother to many. A retired bookkeeper and a housewife, she enjoyed singing and crafts, and was an active member of her church and had a very strong faith and belief in the Lord.Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thompson and daughter, Mitzi Thompson; as well as her parents, Alvin and Ina and sister, Leccy Thompson.She is survived by her son, Michael Thompson and his wife, Norma Thompson; sister, Ophelia Boggs; and brother, G. C. Lairson.Services will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm. For more information please call 480-832-2850.