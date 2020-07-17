Betty Mae Huerstel
Phoenix - Betty Mae Huerstel died May 27, 2020, at her home at Fellowship Square in Phoenix, Arizona.
Betty was born more than a century ago, on Sept.17, 1917, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Harold and Ethel Stover, as their only child. When she was 11, they moved from the city of Altoona to a farm north of Ithaca, NY, where she attended a one-room schoolhouse with three other students. An overabundance of snow motivated her to ski to school. After several separations through the years, her parents finally divorced. Betty stayed on the farm with her father. She now had to take on added responsibilities of household and farm chores. Betty stayed on the farm until a year after her high school graduation in 1935.
She was ready for adventure, to find out what she wanted to do in her life. Since Betty hadn't been able to see her mother in years, she went to see her in West Virginia. While there, Betty took a one-semester post-graduate course. Over the next six years, Betty lived in West Virginia, Florida, and New York, during which time she worked as a waitress in hotels and health resorts. In 1941 Betty lived in New York City. Six weeks after she arrived there came Pearl Harbor and WWII. Betty became a Western Union operator, sending and receiving many government code messages. Later, she learned how the Navajo used their language to help win the war.
In 1948 she resigned to go to Bible College. There she met a blind student, George Huerstel, who needed help with his Greek assignments. Betty agreed to assist George. They were married in 1949, and both graduated in 1953. George and Betty traveled by Greyhound bus from New York to visit George's parents in Arizona in May of 1954. Betty began teaching the Navajos at the Phoenix Indian School in August and was privileged to meet some of the Navajo code-talkers. She has a picture of her Navajo students, class of 1955, on her living room wall.
Betty and George bought their first property in October, which included a grocery store and living quarters. It was called "George's Grocery." In 1958, their daughter Georgia Noelle arrived - to their delight, in time for Christmas! In 1961 Betty finished her Master's degree at ASU. George received his Master's in 1970. He became a teacher for Arizona Blind Services until 1986, when he retired. Betty retired from teaching in 1980. After Betty retired, she enjoyed driving George to his clients' homes. They also liked to spend time at their cabin in Strawberry, Arizona, and traveling, until George's passing in 1994. Since 1998, Betty has been thankful for living at Fellowship Square. She loved being active and enjoyed living her "daily dash."
Betty truly loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She never ceased to observe to others her amazement in "God's perfect timing" in her life. She will be missed and loved by all.
Betty is survived by: Georgia Noelle Chandarana - daughter -Phoenix, AZ; Thomas (Denise) Lasater - grandson - Ogden, UT; a granddaughter; Bill Kruger - nephew - Phoenix, AZ; Diane Didier - niece - Baton Rouge, LA; Donna Brown - niece - Prairieville, LA; Dottie Runnels - niece - Greenwell Springs, LA; Eugene Huerstel (Peggy) - nephew - Forest Lake, MN; Sherilyn Litzkow (Steve) - niece - Lindstrom, MN; Joyce Stover - 1/2 sister - Milroy, PA; Dorothy Thompson - stepsister - Fairmont, West Virginia .
Memorial services will be held this Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the A.L. Moore - Grimshaw Mortuary Chapel at 710 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona.
The memorial service will be streamed online as well. Simply go online to the Facebook page for A.L.Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary at: https://www.facebook.com/ALMooreGrimshaw/
. Alternatively, simply type in a search engine such as Google the phrase "ALMooreGrimshaw Facebook" and then click on the first entry to pop up which should read: "A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel - Home | Facebook. The livestream picture should appear beneath the photo of the chapel and a photo of white flowers, just a little down from the top of the page.