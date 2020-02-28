|
Betty Maxene Ellen Hardy Maddock
Apache Junction - Our beloved Betty Maxene Ellen Hardy Maddock, 90, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Betty was born December 24, 1929 in Sarnia, Ontario Canada to Reta and George Hardy. She was the 6th of 9 children: Allister, Oric, Fredrick, Kenneth, Doreen, Keith (Reggie), Elsie, and James (Jim).
Betty met Donald "Don" Maddock while working for Don's aunt Elizabeth. They married on June 12, 1948 in Sarnia and built a family of four much loved children: Karin, Donald Jr., Gayle, and Lindsey.
Betty was up for Don's adventures as they moved from Sarnia to Winnipeg, Aliceton, Uranium City, Sioux St. Marie and Calgary (to name a few) before moving to Phoenix and then Southern California in 1963. They settled permanently in Phoenix Arizona in 1968. Don & Betty became members of the Maryvale Nazarene Church where Betty touched so many lives teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, singing in the choir and supporting the church with her artistry.
Betty was an accomplished artist. She sold her paintings at shows throughout the Valley in the 1970's and 1980's. She taught painting classes to eager students for 40 years. In the 1990's Betty and daughter Gayle started doll pattern business Little Folk Designs. She touched even more lives traveling across the country to trade shows, trade magazine features, and those that made the dolls from her patterns around the world.
Don & Betty retried to Apache Junction in 2006. The found a church family and when their church family needed a temporary meeting location, Betty opened her home and hosted weekly Sunday service and bible study in her home.
Betty loved flowers - especially pink roses, fishing, canning, her Superstition Mountain and watching the quail frolic in the desert.
She joins her husband, Donald Maddock, parents Reta & George Hardy, her brothers Allister, Oric, Fredrick, Kenneth and Reggie, her sisters Elsie and Doreen, and great-granddaughter Nejada Sanders in eternity.
Betty is survived by and missed by her brother, Jim and children Karin Gerbes of Apache Junction, AZ, Donald Maddock Jr. of Apache Junction, AZ, Gayle (Rick) Cohen of Saratoga Springs, NY and Lindsey Maddock of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Carisa (Randy) Woolstenhulme, Daniel Maddock, Christy Maddock, Elizabeth "Beth" (Brad) Logue, and David (Lisa) Cohen; 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Family of Faith Bible Church at 609 S. Grand Dr Apache Junction, AZ. Visitation with the family will be at 1:00 pm, service at 2:00 pm with refreshments following the service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020