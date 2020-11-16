Betty May Andres
Betty May (Orlick) Andres, 85, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. Betty was born on April 12, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Phoenix when she was 10. She was in the first senior graduation class of West High School in Phoenix. In her early adult years, she was a beautician and Clairol hair model. She was retired from Home Beverage Delivery Service in Glendale, Arizona. Betty was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Cecelia Bires and brother Donald Andres. She is survived by her brother Matt Andres, children Gary Wilson, Diana Hollinger Spiker (Ken), Paul Bejmowicz (Lisa), grandchildren Brandie Hill, Adam Hill, Dana Bejmowicz, Kari Bejmowicz, great-grandchildren Austin Samra, Connor Schwab, Addison Sosa, great-great-granddaughter Emmery Samra. The family will have a private celebration of life on Thanksgiving. Visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.