- - Betty "Bets" Nenad, age 92, died at home on May 16, 2019. Bets was born in Grosse Point, Michigan and enjoyed Detroit in its heydey before moving to Washington, Pennsylvania with her family. She attended Trinity High School and later married Daniel Nenad after he returned from military service in World War II. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Dan attended medical school and Bets worked as a legal secretary. They eventually settled in Arizona which would be their home for more than 65 years. Bets worked for the O'Connor-Cavanaugh law firm until the birth of her daughter, Nancy. She was a talented artist, art enthusiast and collector and was a founding member of the Scottsdale Artist League and School. She was active in Friends Of Mexican Art (FOMA) for many years and was instrumental in procuring important works of art for museums in Arizona and elsewhere. She also ran the colorful Mexican folk art markets that accompanied FOMA's yearly house tour fundraisers. Bets had a profound passion for Mexico. With her daughter and friends, she explored the country, its people and cultures for many decades, gathering an eclectic collection of folk art admired by many. Bets will always be remembered for her strength of character, strong spirit and zest for life, which was shared with many friends, her daughter, Nancy and Dan, her husband of 7 decades who died 16 hours ahead of her in the same home. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy, many cherished friends, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. A celebration will be held in Cornville for Bets and her husband Dan in early July.
In lieu of flowers, you're invited to donate to Little Orphan Animals, the Nenads' 501(c)(3) organization to continue their work with rescued animals, c/o Nancy Nenad, 5150 N. 13th Place, Phoenix 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019