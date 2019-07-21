Betty Norris



Phoenix - Betty Norris passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 89 on July 16, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Born Betty June Reynolds on November 1, 1929, in Lincolnton, North Carolina, she was one of eight children.



She met the love of her life, Nate, and they were married on Christmas Eve in 1949. In 1966, the dynamic duo headed west with their three children to plant roots and begin a new life in Arizona.



Affectionately known as "Betty Boo", she and Nate enjoyed 70 years of marriage filled with traveling to different countries, playing tennis and golf, supporting the ASU Sun Devils, and attending major sporting events around the world. She proudly served as an active committee member for the Phoenix Heart Ball, donating her time and energy for 31 years.



Betty Boo loved a good party and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at Mission Beach - where she was the First Lady to her late husband Nate, the Mayor of the boardwalk. Whether spending time with her family, socializing with friends, or serving in her community, her love and energy was felt by all.



Betty is now reunited with her late husband Nathan, and they will continue their journey as "Nate and Betty Boo." Betty is survived by daughter Kathy (Jay); sons Michael (Debbie) and Steve (Diane); six grandchildren, Aaron (Marisa), Abby (Marty), Stefani, Ryan (Lauren), Brett and Nicholas (Elif); and five great-grandchildren, Grace, Max, Jack, Austin, and Elizabeth; and her beloved red Mercedes. She will be greatly missed and will always be cherished.



Visitation will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00am, at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church located at 4455 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, followed by a celebration for Betty Boo at Arizona Country Club, where as always, Betty Boo will be the last to leave.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Nathan and Betty Norris Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Arizona Community Foundation at the following website: www.azfoundation.org/Norris or call 602-341-1400 to make a donation by phone.



Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic from July 21 to July 24, 2019