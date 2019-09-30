|
Betty "Sue" Ray
Sedona - 25, December, 1921 - 19, September, 2019
Betty "Sue" Ray, 97, of Sedona, died Thursday, September 19.
Born in Oklahoma, she was a journalist, writer, and librarian. Resident of Sedona since 1982, she hiked with The Westerners and founded Northern Arizona Trust Lands to conserve Sedona's natural beauty.
She was preceded in death by husband Joe and daughters Karen and Camilla. She is survived by daughter Melanie and son Carson (wife Joy); grandchildren Aidan and Sarah; great-grandchildren Oliver and Anya Coleman; Joe's sister Marilyn (Reed); seven nieces and nephews. Donations in her name are suggested to Verde Valley Caregivers.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019