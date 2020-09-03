Betty Scharen GallimoreHillsboro - Betty was born and raised in Greybull, Wyoming, daughter of Alois R. and May L. ScharenShe met and married Clay Gallimore in Greybull in 1951.Clay's job with the Bureau of Reclamation took them to several states, with the family settling in Arizona in January of 1964. Betty would live in Phoenix 53 years, before moving to Hillsboro, Oregon in 2017.Betty worked as a bank teller, medical receptionist, Program director for Brunswick at both Bowlero and Maryvale Lanes, and as a Math Lab Aide at Andalucia Elementary School, all while raising 3 daughters, Rebecca, Lori and Judith.Betty loved hunting, fishing, and the out of doors, and upon retirement, she and Clay spent many summers in their travel trailer at Mormon Lake.After Clay's passing, Betty found friendship and an interest in poetry at the Manzanita (now Helen Drake) Senior Center. Betty wrote poems for all occasions, holidays, seasons and even the Phoenix traffic.Betty is survived by daughters, Rebecca Benson (David) and Lori Williams, grandchildren, Amy Harley (Chris), Leslie Weisgerber and Brandon Benson, great-grandchildren, Adam Williams, Joshua Harley, Brittany Harley, Taylor Harley, Milo Weisgerber, and Andrew Weisgerber.Betty is preceded in death by her husband Clayton William Gallimore and youngest daughter Judith Gallimore.A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9AM at West Resthaven Cemetery 6450 W. Northern Ave. Glendale, AZ.