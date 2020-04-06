Resources
Chandler - On March 30, Betty Slaybaugh passed away peacefully in Chandler, AZ, at the age of 92. Betty was born in Sydney, IA, where she met and married Keith Porter, and travelled throughout the world with their two daughters during his career with the United States Air Force. She later married Tom Slaybaugh and the couple moved from Albuquerque, NM, to Chandler, where they made their home at Springfield Golf Resort. Betty was an avid and skilled golfer, playing into her 90's with her many golfing partners and family. With her cheerful attitude and positive outlook on life, she easily made friends throughout the Chandler community and bettered the lives of all who were blessed enough to meet her. Betty is survived by her two loving daughters, Cynthia McKinney (Dennis) and Paula Bigos (David). Betty will be forever remembered in the hearts of her daughters as well as the people of Springfield and the Sun Lakes Community Church, where she was a longtime member. Betty is now in her final resting place at Valley of the Sun Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Hospice of the Valley. Services will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
