Betty Ziede
Phoenix - Betty Eileen Ziede, 94, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on July 8, 2020. She was born to the late Minnie and Frederick Tapp on August 20, 1925 in Exeter, England where she grew up with her 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She was married to Richard Ziede on September 23, 1944 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Exeter, England. She is survived by 4 children, 3 daughters and 1 son, Sandra Vasquez (Frank), Bernadette Hintze (Bill), Richard Ziede (Marta) and Theresa Caulkins. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Richard, in 2011 as well as all her brothers and sister. She went to work at an early age in Exeter making Army uniforms for the British military servicemen. It was during this time that she met an American soldier during a bombing blackout, fell in love, and married. After the war ended, she began her war bride journey to the U.S., residing in Phoenix, and raising her family. She was a mother who always put her family first and herself last. She loved to be working outside, especially tending to her rose garden. Despite leaving England and all her family, she always tried to make the best of every situation and hardships that came along. She was a strong determine great-great mother, and grandmother.
Viewing will be private and a Christian burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Phoenix on Tuesday July 14th at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private immediately following the Mass at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to acknowledge and thank her caregivers, Daniella and Ben Pascalau and family for the great care they provided. They were a blessing to all the family.
