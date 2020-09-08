Bettye W. BrannonScottsdale - Bettye W. Brannon of Scottsdale, AZ died on September 5th 2020 surrounded by her family. Born "Texas proud" in Pecan Gap, Texas on August 24th 1926, Bettye was one of three children to parents Walter Robert Weaver and Johnnie Geneva Weaver. She stayed close to her siblings Robert Weaver Jr. and Margaret Barrett until their deaths. Bettye spent her childhood in Spur, Texas where she developed her love for the arts, most specifically oil and acrylic painting. She went on to study Sociology at Texas Technological University in Lubbock, Texas graduating in 1948. She then began her graduate studies at the Graduate School of Social Work at Louisiana State University, eventually finishing those studies at Arizona State University where she graduated with a Master of Social Work in 1968 exceeding the social standard of education for women at the time. During her time at LSU, Bettye met her husband Edgar V. Brannon and they married in 1951. She began her social work career managing adoptions for the Department of Economic Security, later becoming a supervisor for adoptions and the placement of foster children. In 1970, she became an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Graduate School of Social Service Administration at ASU for four years. She spent the last part of her professional years at Gila General Hospital as the Director of the Social Service Department. She was also a charter member of the Scottsdale Congregational United Church of Christ and remained active in multiple positions including the board of trustees and a delegate to the southwest conference for 14 years. Bettye and her husband, Ed, celebrated a life full of art, travel and race car driving for 60 loving years before his passing in 2010. She spent the latter part of her life enjoying painting, even traveling to Europe for an art tour. She was a loving mother to her children Ginger B. Gossen and Dr. Mark D. Brannon who both loved and adored her. She is survived by her son Dr. Mark D. Brannon and wife Cindy Brannon; daughter Ginger B. Gossen; grandchildren Tiffany Siegel (husband Justin Siegel), Brittany Kennada (husband Anthony Kennada), Brian Brannon (wife Sydney Brannon) , Kyle Gossen (Tawni Koons) and Katie Gossen (Jordan Leitson); and great grandchildren Kinslee, Cienna, and Wyndsor. Although she will be deeply missed, she lives on forever in the hearts and souls of those around her and has found peace with the Lord, Our God.Services will be held on September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ.