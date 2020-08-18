Bettylou Ralston
Phoenix - Bettylou Ralston, 93, former long-time Phoenix resident and retired Piano Instructor, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Bettylou is survived by her children, Cindylee Franson (David), Pamela Sue Cochran (Chuck), and John Ralston (Tiffany); six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph W. Ralston. Private family graveside services will be held. Memorials to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary-Wichita, KS.