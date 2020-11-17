Beverly Ann Leon
Masury, OH - Beverly Ann Leon, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away quietly in her sleep on Monday, November 16, 2020, while a patient at O'Brien's Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following an extended illness. She was 78.
Beverly was born on June 22, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Joseph S. and Frances (Svarney) Kovack.
She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1960, where she was a member of the marching band, as well as a majorette. A few weeks later, on June 25th, she married a gentleman by the name of Robert "Bob" Leon. Together they held hands for next 58 years, until his passing on December 13, 2018.
She had worked as an administrative assistant for Banner Health Service, while in Phoenix, before she retired in 2012. She was member of the former St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Masury.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading. However, later in life, she loved being a foster parent.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Leon (Jeanette), of Brookfield, Ohio, and Anthony Joseph Leon, of Black Canyon City, Arizona; grandchildren, RJ, Taylor, and Alyssa; foster children, Raelene and Rachel; and siblings, Joseph S. Kovack (Patricia), of Florida, Sandra O'Brien (John), of Masury, Geraldine Hayhurst, of Willoughby, Ohio, Cynthia Kovack, of Arizona, Christina Gish, of Willoughby, Ohio, Emily Stewart (Jeff), of Butler, Pennsylvania, and Frances "Frannie" (Bud) Nier, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; and an infant daughter.
A memorial gathering to honor Beverly will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5-7 PM, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. The family would like to encourage everyone attending to please wear a face covering.
Her family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Brookfield Band Boosters c/o the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com
Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Leon was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135)