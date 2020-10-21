1/1
Beverly Byington
Beverly Byington

Mesa - Beverly June (Harbrecht) Byington of Mesa AZ, passed away October 20th 2020.

She was born December 20th 1929 in Sandusky Ohio. She attended Sandusky public schools and the Anderson school, Statsburg,NY. Where she graduated in 1947.

Beverly lived in Sandusky for 50 years. She was the builder, owner and operator of the Star Dust Motel.

She also was a rep for the Congress of Motels for the state of Ohio and traveled in that capacity for several years.

For several years she was a transcriber for the Sansusky municipal court.

She chaired many benefits for the Erie County, Ohio association as an advocate for mental health.

As a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Sandusky, she taught Sunday school and was a youth advisor. She served on the consistory as an elder and became the first woman president in 1979.

She moved to Arizona in 1980 and shortly after she became a member of the "Looney Tooner Band". She became director of the band and served as director for 18 years. In 2001 she was voted "Volunteer of the Year" for the city of Tempe. She loved music of any kind.

In 2009 she was awarded the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteering over 4000 hrs. of community service in the Valley of the Sun.

She attended Mesa Community College. Was a member of Desert Palm United Church of Christ, where she founded and chaired their prayer team for more than 15 years.

She was a life time member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority.

As an Advocate for the AIDS names project she spoke to groups educating them of the disease for a number of years.

Beverly is survived by 4 daughters Susan (Mark) Burns, Mrs. Terry (Rebecca) James of Mesa, Mrs. Donald (Patricia) James, Mrs Darrell (Cheryl) James of Sandusky. Sons, Michael (Denise) Gerold, Theodore (Jackie) Gerold, of Mesa, Christopher (Dawn) Gerold of Flagstaff, Lewis L. (Shelagh) Byington, Thomas (Joyce) Byington of Sandusky. Numerous grand and great grand children, nieces and nephews whom she could all name when asked at any time.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis H. Byington, a son Patrick Gerold, mother June Unks Harbrecht, father Joseph W. Harbrecht, sisters Ruth Butler, Dorothy Weis, Virginia Rose, brothers William and Robert Harbrect, and a grandson Travis Byington.

Family request any donations be made to the Desert Palm UCC, Tempe Az. Emmanuel UCC Sandusky, Ohio, or your favorite charity.

Funeral arrangements at Lakeshore Mortuary Dobson road.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
4808385639
